Be on the lookout: Two girls missing

Nearly a week has passed since Sha’niece Watson, an 11-year old Mukilteo girl, was reported missing and law enforcement is seeking public assistance in locating her. Last seen leaving her home April 27, Watson was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, white shoes and a dark-colored backpack.

She has a thin build of about 5-foot-7 and 110 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She may describe herself as an adult and has connections to Lynnwood and Whidbey Island.

Anyone with information on Watson’s location is asked to call 911 and reference case #24-55211.

Another missing girl — 14-year old Angelina Altantsetseg — was last seen April 28. There has been no indication from law enforcement that Altantsetseg’s disappearance is related to Watson’s.

Altantsetseg was last seen in the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest wearing an oversized “race car driver” jacket, black cargo pants, white and gray New Balance shoes, carrying a black leather backpack with diamond stitching. She is Asian and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Altantsetseg’s location is asked to call 911.