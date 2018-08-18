Be sure to check credentials when hiring a professional remodeler

If you’re planning a home remodel, hire a professional remodeler with excellent credentials. According to the Master Builders Association of King & Snohomish Counties (MBAKS), the best remodeling results are achieved when qualified remodelers do the work.

“Remodeling professionals have training, experience, skills and solid references,” said Joseph Irons, the Washington State Representative for the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). “Home owners can hire the best remodeler for the job by checking credentials and choosing the most qualified candidate.”

Ask about these credentials when hiring a professional remodeler:

Licensing and Insurance

All professional home remodelers should be insured and able to display a certificate proving possession of insurance. While not all states require remodelers to be licensed, such as Washington, remodelers should be able to share proof of registration with the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Insurance and registration/licensure (where applicable) help to demonstrate that the remodeling firm is in good standing. Education

The most skilled professional remodelers not only have experience on the job, but education. This may include designations such as Certified Graduate Remodeler, Graduate Master Remodeler, Certified Aging in Place Specialist, Certified Green Professional and more. These remodelers have invested in continuing education and professional development to keep their remodeling and business skills sharp and better serve their customers. More about education and designations can be found at: www.nahb.org/en/learn/designations.aspx Association Membership

Many successful remodelers are members of trade associations like the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and, locally, the Master Builders of King & Snohomish Counties (MBAKS)—Remodelers because it offers business resources and continuing education. Membership also provides opportunity for professional growth and expanding knowledge of the remodeling industry. Excellent References

Glowing references are abundant for professional remodelers because happy homeowners enjoy sharing their good experiences and appreciation of their newly upgraded space. Ask to speak with previous clients and to see photos of previous home remodels for getting a sense of their customer relations practice and work style. Business Skills

Experienced remodelers know how to manage their business, which provides stability and security for their customers. These professionals will provide a written contract for a home remodeling job, as well as guarantees and warranties for their work. Another important sign of honest business practices from a remodeler is outlining a clear payment schedule. Professional remodelers should also have a good reputation and a good credit report, indicating solid business operations.

Conduct thorough research when hiring a professional home remodeler so that you hire someone with good credentials. Verifying smart business practices and remodeling expertise will better ensure that your home remodel will be completed successfully.

For more tips on planning a home remodel or hiring a professional remodeler, visit Consumer Tips by Irons Brothers Construction at www.ironsbc.com/consumer-tips.

For more information on the local residential building association, visit: www.mbaks.com.