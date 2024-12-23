Beat the winter blues this holiday season: Tips from Homage Senior Services

This holiday season and throughout the winter months, as the days grow shorter and the temperatures dip, many seniors grapple with feelings of sadness, irritabilityand a lack of energy, commonly called the “winter blues.”

Homage Senior Services , a 50-year-old organization based in Lynnwood that provides critical services to Snohomish County older adults and people living with disabilities, has outlined practical tips to help seniors cope with the seasonal issue.

According to Homage’s Mental Health Programs Manager Nancy Brosemer, having the “winter blues” involves:

– Sadness during the fall and winter months

– Trouble sleeping

– Lack of energy or motivation

“Many people may experience the winter blues when the weather shifts from bright days to the cold, dark days of winter,” Brosemer said. “This seasonal shift can affect anyone, leading to challenges in motivation and sleep. While the winter blues are not categorized as a mental health diagnosis, one group particularly vulnerable during this time is seniors, many of whom may experience heightened feelings of loneliness, particularly during the holidays when family gatherings and social events are common.”

Statistics reveal that approximately 28% of seniors live alone, and a significant portion of this population reports feeling lonely during winter.

A recent study found that about 44% of seniors expressed feeling more lonely during this season than at other times of the year.

“Winter blues can lead to loneliness, which is a cause for mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, making it crucial to address these feelings proactively,” Brosemer said. “There is a disorder called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) that is more than the winter blues, and is a type of depression related to changes in season that begins and ends at about the same time each year.”

Brosemer and her team provide free mental health services on behalf of Homage throughout Snohomish County, which has a population of 125,000 older adults (ages 65 and older).

“We are the only resource for free mental health services in Snohomish County and often the only available option for older adults experiencing depression, anxiety, and grief,” said Brosemer. “In 2023, Homage Senior Services served 752 clients through our mental health programs, and the demand for our services grows daily.”

Homage’s mental health services are available for free (no income requirements) for Snohomish County residents age 60-plus.

Help beat the winter blues with the following tips from Brosemer:

Action and engagement

Call or Facetime loved ones

Go to lunch with friends or family

Visit the local senior center and connect with others

Get moving — engage in physical activity: Always talk with your doctor before beginning an exercise routine; start slowly; go to the gym, swim or do exercises at home sitting down, such as arm circles or leg lifts

Plan activities

Take up a hobby

Play brain games

Read a book

Watch a movie or TV show

Meditate or engage in other mindfulness activities

Start journaling

Make a gratitude journal or joy box

Daily habits

Go to bed at the same time each evening

Wake up at the same time each morning

Make sure not to oversleep

Maintain a healthy diet

“Nutrition and mental health go hand in hand,” said Brosemer. “We should eat three meals a day and try to eat around the same time each day. A well-balanced diet should include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish or flaxseed. Avoid overindulging in simple carbohydrates, such as starchy or sweet foods.”

Set the stage

Open blinds and shades

Use light therapy, which involves sitting in front of a light or happy lamp, as they are called, every morning for 30 minutes. Happy lamps shine a light that is much brighter than ordinary indoor lighting.

Create cozy vibes

“Creating a cozy space at home helps nurture our spirits,” said Brosemer. “Adding soft blankets, warm lighting and comfortable furniture sets the stage for an inviting and relaxing environment.”

“The winter blues are fairly common and usually clear up in a short amount of time,” Brosemer said. “Yet, people do not need to suffer through this time. I strongly encourage people to talk with a counselor or therapist if they find themselves struggling.”

Mental health services that Homage provides:

– Older adult access line: entry point for all Homage mental health programs

– Geriatric depression screening (GDS) short-term counseling: Five sessions

– Long-term counseling locator resource (database of providers who take Medicare and Medicaid)

– Senior peer counseling: 30 well-trained older adult volunteers meeting with matched clients by phone or in person

– Medication safety presentations in the community

Learn more about Homage’s mental health services here.