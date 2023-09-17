Beater Brunch brings ‘the car show for everyone’ to Lynnwood

“Beater Brunch” was the name of the small car show held at 19702 Highway 99 in Lynnwood Saturday. Organizers described it as “the car show for everyone: Beaters, projects, daily driver, and all stages of completion.”

One example was a 1924 Chevrolet C-Cab. The owner bought it in Montana for $5,000, with a foot of cow manure and dirt on the floorboard. He has no intention of restoring it, just get it running next year for its 100th birthday. He’d like to drive it in time for next year’s Cruzin’ to Colby car show in Everett.

Other cars were also featured, from daily commuters to muscle cars and garage queens.



— Story, photos and video by David Carlos