“Beater Brunch” to unite car lovers Sept. 16

Hops n Drops is hosting a “car show for everyone” at an upcoming brunch on Saturday, Sept. 16. Those who enjoy working on their project cars, beaters or daily drivers are invited to bring their vehicle at any stage of completion. The gathering will include raffle prizes, giveaways and a variety of trophies.

The brunch will benefit the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society and the Volunteers of America Food Bank. Event hosts suggest a donation of $20 in food or cash. “Beater Brunch” will be hosted at Hops n Drops Lynnwood, located at 19702 Highway 99. The show will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.