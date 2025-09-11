‘Because they care’: Fallen firefighters, victims honored at Edmonds 9/11 memorial ceremony

Firefighters from Edmonds Fire Station 17 and nearby fire stations in South Snohomish County–with Edmonds and Lynnwood councilmembers, local first responders and residents–gathered Thursday for the 24th annual 9/11 memorial ceremony Edmonds’ Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park that started at 9:11 a.m.

Retired South County Fire firefighter Dave “Bronco” Erickson started the ceremony with the color guards raising the U.S. flag halfway while bugler and retired Edmonds animal control officer Debbie Dawson played the taps.

After a moment of silence, Erikson recounted the events of 9/11, describing how hijackers took control of four commercial aircrafts, crashing them into the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. The attack took nearly 3,000 lives, including 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 10 EMS workers.

“Firefighters not killed during the initial attack, along with numerous volunteers from across the nation, spent months sifting through the burning debris at the pile, solemnly recovering the remains of victims and coworkers,” Erickson said. “Each victim found was escorted by a procession of FDNY firefighters for their remains to be identified and their families notified. We give a very special thanks to retired Edmonds fire captain and former Fire Department of New York Firefighter Andy Speier. Andy returned to New York immediately after the attacks and worked at the pile during the recovery efforts.”

The Edmonds Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park features a weathered, one-ton, 11-foot-tall steel beam from the World Trade Center. The steel beam was brought to Edmonds in December 2011 under Erickson’s guidance after he and his family visited the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero. Facing Fire Station 17 are two stainless steel panels symbolizing the Twin Towers, a pentagon representing the Pentagon and a small grass plot by the flagpole honoring the Pennsylvania field where United Airlines Flight 93 went down.

Two walls opposite the station hold 3,000 glass panes, each marking a life lost on Sept. 11. Red and blue panes symbolize fallen firefighters and police officers, respectively, arranged to form the image of a waving American flag.

Speier thanked former Edmonds Fire Chief Tom Tomberg, former Edmonds Mayor Gary Haakenson and all of Edmonds and Snohomish County firefighters for helping him assimilate back to the firefighting workforce in Edmonds in 2011.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 24 years, and I was just reading this morning that most of the American fire service were not even in the fire service on [9/11],” Speier said. “Like a lot of you…we close our eyes that we’re probably 20 years old.”

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen said that 246 flight passengers went to bed on Sept. 10, 2001, anticipating their flight the next morning, while nearly 3,000 people went to bed thinking that the next day will be another normal work day.

“None of them, not one of them made it past 10 a.m. on Sept. 11,” he said.

“In those very dark days, this country turned into a neighborhood,” Rosen continued. “I understand there’s a phrase that is used by first responders and some in the service that says, ‘All gave some, some gave all.’ And I personally sleep better at night knowing that you’re out there ready to give. Give what it takes to prepare and help on somebody’s worst day of their life. You’re the ones who run up the stairways when others are running down. And you don’t do it for glory. You do it because somebody needs your help. That, in my opinion, is heroism.”

Erikson talked about the origins of the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park, which was created years before 9/11. He reflected on his early days as a firefighter in Edmonds in 1991.

“Dean Warren and I were the only two firefighters hired in 1991. It was all the city could afford,” Erickson said. “But we were able to bring staffing from two to three firefighters per station in this small town. We were young and strong, and we couldn’t believe that we were going to get paid to run into burning buildings. Previously, as volunteers, we got to run into burning buildings for free!” Many attendees laughed and chuckled.

Erickson said that Captain Warren died last year from cancer, and a memorial plaque was recently installed to honor his memory.

“Occupational cancer is now the leading cause of death for firefighters across this nation,” Erickson said. “As tragic as the events of 9/11 were, more World Trade Center workers have died since the collapse than from it. Many thousands have passed from World Trade Center cancer, including an additional 400 FDNY firefighters who worked at recovery efforts.

“I have been honored to work alongside some of the most dedicated and professional people that I have ever met,” Erickson continued. “They do not care because they are firefighters. They are firefighters because they care.”