BECU Foundation awarding college scholarships

The BECU Foundation is awarding $2,500 scholarships to full-time high school seniors and undergraduates currently enrolled in an accredited two-year, four-year, or technical college or university, who play an active role in giving back to their community.
Each awarded scholarship is renewable for two years ($5,000 total). With the help of business partners, member donations, and fundraising activities, BECU awards a minimum of 25 scholarships each year. In 2019, applications will be accepted from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28. Recipients will be notified by April 30, 2019.
To be eligible for this award, you must:
- Be a member of BECU and primary accountholder at the time of the application submission. (The account must be separate from a parent or guardian’s account). Learn more about membership .
- Be a graduating high school senior or currently enrolled in an accredited post-secondary degree program (students of graduate programs are not eligible).
- Have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or greater.
Scholarships are awarded based on the student’s commitment to community service as well as leadership and academic potential. Applicants are required to submit their hours of community service, grade point average, and current transcript. Applicants must also respond to short-answer and essay questions related to their commitment to higher education and how their community service exemplifies the credit union philosophy of people helping people.
Learn more and apply at www.becu.org/members-matter/community-involvement/scholarships.