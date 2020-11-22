BECU Foundation awards scholarships to local students

Five students from Lynnwood and one from Edmonds have received scholarships from the BECU Foundation.

This year, the foundation awarded either $2,500 or $3,500 scholarships to 64 full-time students currently enrolled in an accredited two-year, four-year or technical college or university. Local students include Haley Ball, Tory Cook, Haley Karlberg, Kathryn Severson and Harrison Wood of Lynnwood, and Ellie Gard of Edmonds.

Each awarded scholarship is renewable for two years (either $5,000 or $7,000 total) and is given to student members who have demonstrated community service as well as academic and leadership potential. Volunteer activities have included mentoring elementary students, providing food to homeless shelters and assisting at local community centers, among others.