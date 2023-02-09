BECU Foundation grants $10,000 to Parkview Services

Lynnwood’s Parkview Services was among seven nonprofit organizations that received a $10,000 housing stability grant from the BECU Foundation.

The funds are intended to help prevent homelessness in BECU’s service areas and support financial well-being.

Parkview Services provides homebuyer education classes, down payment assistance programs, counseling for individuals dealing with financial challenges and housing and care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Through the Housing Stability Grant, our goal is to stabilize housing for those at risk of losing their home and help individuals and families overcome barriers during times of financial hardship,” said Gloria Dixon, BECU’s director of philanthropy and executive director of the BECU Foundation.

The BECU Foundation is best known for its scholarship awards but does grant assistance to a number of nonprofits that benefit the wider community.