Bedazzle a bra for Breast Cancer Awareness Month Sept. 30

City of Lynnwood and Citrine Health are inviting community members to decorate a bra for an upcoming art exhibit. The free event will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Lynnwood Public Library, located at 19200 44th Ave. W.

Participants are encouraged to bring their bedazzling besties and use the provided supplies to create uniquely decorated bras. The bras will exhibit at Lynnwood City Hall during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.