Beginning fly casting classes in Mountlake Terrace start April 9

Northwest Fly Anglers club invites the public to sign up for a Beginning Fly Casting Class at the Lake Ballinger soccer field in Mountlake Terrace. Learn fly casting or to improve your skills in a small class setting. The class is tailored for adults or teenagers. Two out of the 12 positions are still open.

The cost is $55 total for six classes of one-and-one-half hours each. Each class will be from 6-7:30 on Wednesdays, April 9 through May 14. All equipment will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own fly rod.

The class instructors are John Townsell and Edmonds resident Jim Black. John has taught fly-casting to individuals and other fly clubs for over 50 years. Jim is an FFI-certified fly-casting instructor who has taught fly-casting classes for 10 years. They will teach you fly casting methods and provide a printed lesson plan so you can use it to practice outside of class. There will also be four other NFA volunteers to give you personalized instruction on common fly-casting skills.

If anyone is interested, contact Nick Sherman by email at nickhsherman@gmail.com

He can help you sign up. Or go directly to the club website: www.northwestflyanglers.org