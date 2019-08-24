Bella’s Voice seeking donations of food, supplies for homeless pets

Local non-profit pet thrift store Bella’s Voice is seeking community donations for pet food and supplies, with the goal of supporting local pet owners who are homeless.

Bella’s Voice accepts pet food and pet supplies year around. Community members are invited to drop off donations during the store’s regular business hours — 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The store is located at 4001 198th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Earlier this year, the national nonprofit Feeding Pets of the Homeless welcomed Bella’s Voice as a network partner.

“We are grateful for Bella’s Voice’s participation as a Feeding Pets of the Homeless donation site,” said Pets of the Homeless Volunteer Coordinator Robin Meyer. “Because of their efforts we will be able get homeless pet owners the help they deserve.”

More than 20,761 pets have been medically treated through the assistance of Pets of the Homeless, and 655 tons of pet food have been collected and distributed nationally. There are more than 415 donation sites nationwide. Pets of the Homeless has provided over $1.3 million in emergency veterinary care to pets of the homeless.

For more information about Feeding Pets of the Homeless and Bella’s Voice, call the office 425-409-1961 or visit petsofthehomeless.org.