Bella’s Voice to celebrate 10th anniversary Sept. 21 with ribbon cutting for new location

Bella’s Voice, a nonprofit organization dedicated to animal welfare, is celebrating its 10th anniversary of business in Lynnwood with the Sept. 21 grand opening celebration of a new, larger thrift store in the former Bartell Drugs Pharmacy at 17633 Highway 99.

The grand opening event will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and representatives from the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance to kick off the celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The one-stop-thrift shop sells a wide range of gently used goods, and all proceeds benefit animal welfare through donations, education and outreach programs. These include a pet food bank, emergency vet bill program and monthly partnerships with local animal charities to raise funds and awareness of their causes.

“Animals deserve to have their needs voiced and provided for, and we aim to do just that,” says Jordan Hoffman-Nelson, founder of Bella’s Voice.

The thrift store is open daily from 9 a.m. -7 p.m. with donation hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. All donations are tax-deductible and help support Bella’s Voice’s mission of improving the lives of all animals. More information about Bella’s Voice, acceptable donation items and the work the organization does can be found at www.BellasVoice.org.