Ben Wolters selected as Lynnwood Development and Business Services director

On Monday the Lynnwood City Council confirmed Ben Wolters as Lynnwood’s new Development and Business Services Director, taking over for David Kleitsch, who is retiring after 25 years working for the city.

Wolters has served as Lynnwood’s Economic Development Manager since 2021. He’s also previously worked for the Seattle Department of Transportation and the cities of Kent and Renton.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to lead Development and Business Services, building on our team’s strong foundation to address new challenges and continue collaborating with our community to advance Lynnwood’s vision of becoming a regional model for sustainability and vibrancy,” Wolters said Tuesday in a press release from the city.

Wolters’ volunteer experience includes work for the Housing Development Consortium, Seattle Jobs Initiative, Center for Advanced Manufacturing Puget Sound and the Urban Land Institute’s Technical Assistance Panel Program.

He’s an Oregon State University Graduate and holds a master’s degree in international economics from the University of Denver. Further, he is certified as an Economic Development Finance Professional by the National Development Council and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, the press release said.

“Ben brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership to this vital role,” Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell said in the press release. “With the expansive growth and the shifting landscape of our thriving community, we are glad to have leaders like Ben, who has a deep understanding of our organization, its goals, and the communities we serve, to lead and guide our work.”

