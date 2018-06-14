Benefit concert Thursday to support families affected by loss of two students

Two efforts are underway this week to raise money for the families of Sayon Savorn, the 17-year-old Lynnwood junior who died June 9 by suicide, and Ryan Truong, a senior who died this week of natural causes.

Shintaro Taneda, a violinist at Lynnwood High School, is hosting a benefit concert for both families on Thursday, June 14 at Northlake Christian Church, located at 19029 North Rd. in Bothell. The concert runs from 3-5 p.m.

There is no entry fee for the concert, but donations will be collected and donated to the families. Attendees are also invited to bring food to share.

Also, a Go Fund Me page titled “Fly High #11 (For Sayon)” is underway to support Savorn’s family. More than $8,000 had been donated in just the first day of the campaign.

The page describes Savorn as someone who “excelled in academics, was a member of the Advanced Placement program, a star football player (#11), member of the school swim team, played clarinet in the school band and also worked as a lifeguard.”

To give to the Fly High #11 (For Sayon) campaign, click https://www.gofundme.com/fly-high-11-for-sayon.