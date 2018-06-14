Benefit concert Thursday to support families affected by loss of two students

1
0
Lynnwood’s Sayon Savorn (left) leads ball carrier Ryan Truong down the field during the Royals’ opening game of the 2017 football season last September. (File photo by Doug Petrowski)

Two efforts are underway this week to raise money for the families of Sayon Savorn, the 17-year-old Lynnwood junior who died June 9 by suicide, and Ryan Truong, a senior who died this week of natural causes.

Shintaro Taneda, a violinist at Lynnwood High School, is hosting a benefit concert for both families on Thursday, June 14 at Northlake Christian Church, located at 19029 North Rd. in Bothell. The concert runs from 3-5 p.m.

There is no entry fee for the concert, but donations will be collected and donated to the families. Attendees are also invited to bring food to share.

Also, a Go Fund Me page titled “Fly High #11 (For Sayon)” is underway to support Savorn’s family. More than $8,000 had been donated in just the first day of the campaign.

The page describes Savorn as someone who “excelled in academics, was a member of the Advanced Placement program, a star football player (#11), member of the school swim team, played clarinet in the school band and also worked as a lifeguard.”

To give to the Fly High #11 (For Sayon) campaign, click https://www.gofundme.com/fly-high-11-for-sayon.

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here