Best of Lynnwood finalists announced: Voting opens Friday, Nov. 1

The nominations are in for favorite businesses and nonprofits in Lynnwood — and those that do business in Lynnwood — and now it’s time to vote in the Best of Lynnwood contest, sponsored by the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce. Voting begins Friday, Nov. 1 and ends Monday, Dec. 2. Cast your votes at www.bestoflynnwood.com.
All winners will be featured in the Best of Lynnwood print magazine, produced by Lynnwood Today. For advertising opportunities in the Best of Lynnwood magazine, contact Advertising Sales Director Kathy Hashbarger at 425-773-7774 or kathy@myedmondsnews.com.
The nominees are:
|BEST OF LYNNWOOD Categories
|Business / Nonprofit Name
|Arts & Entertainment
|Bullseye Lane
|Arts & Entertainment
|Around the Table
|Arts & Entertainment
|Lynnwood Event Center
|Auto Dealer
|Doug’s Mazda
|Auto Dealer
|Porsche Seattle North
|Auto Dealer
|Lexus of Seattle
|Auto Dealer
|Mercedes Benz of Lynnwwod
|Automotive
|Elite Garage Door & Gate Repair
|Automotive
|Paulson Auto Repair
|Automotive
|Mr. Kleen 76 Stations
|Automotive
|Alderwood Auto Repair
|Bank/Credit Union
|1st Security Bank of Washington
|Bank/Credit Union
|Gesa Credit Union
|Bank/Credit Union
|Heritage Bank
|Bar/Pub/Distillery
|Temple Distilling
|Bar/Pub/Distillery
|Peace of Mind Brewing
|Beauty
|Anthony Vince Nail Spa
|Beauty
|DK Spa
|Beauty
|Jubilee Beauty School
|Catering
|Chef Dane
|Catering
|Crumbl
|Education
|The Goddard School
|Education
|Edmonds College
|Education
|Vaughn’s Teaching Farm and Kitchen
|Financial & Legal Services
|Legacy Signings, LLC Mobile Notary
|Financial & Legal Services
|Top Tax Services
|Financial & Legal Services
|Unity Business Advisors
|Health
|Crossroads Modern Dentistry
|Health
|Therapeutic Associates Physical Therapy Lynnwood
|Health
|Restoration Mental Health Services
|Health
|Sound Sports Performance and Training LLC
|Home & Garden
|The Original Mini Barns
|Home & Garden
|Attractive Home
|Home & Garden
|Ace Hardware
|Hotel
|Embassy Suites
|Hotel
|Homewood Suites
|Hotel
|Hilton Garden Inn
|Insurance Services
|Country Financial
|Insurance Services
|Josh Culotti Insurance & Financial Services
|Nonprofit (Community)
|JLCares
|Nonprofit (Community)
|Lynnwood Foodbank
|Nonprofit (Community)
|Work Opportunities
|Nonprofit (Health/Safety/Shelter)
|Next Step Pregnancy Services
|Nonprofit (Health/Safety/Shelter)
|Victim Support Services (VSS)
|Nonprofit (Health/Safety/Shelter)
|PAWS
|Nonprofit (Invests in Kids)
|Foundation for Edmonds School District
|Nonprofit (Invests in Kids)
|Alderwood Boys & Girls Club
|Nonprofit (Invests in Kids)
|Clothes for Kids
|Pets
|Thrive Petcare
|Pets
|Veterinary Specialty Center of Seattle
|Pets
|Seaview Animal Hospital
|Real Estate
|BethAnn Warner RE/Windermere
|Real Estate
|Adam Cobb RE
|Real Estate
|Key Choice Commercial
|Restaurant (Sit & Stay Awhile)
|Dave & Busters
|Restaurant (Sit & Stay Awhile)
|Baekjeong
|Restaurant (Sit & Stay Awhile)
|Bazille
|Restaurant (Sit & Stay Awhile)
|Kizuki Ramen and izakaya/Swish Swish
|Restaurant (Sit & Stay Awhile)
|PF Chang
|Restaurant (Sit & Stay Awhile)
|Fogo de Chão
|Restaurant (Casual or To Go)
|Voltage Espresso
|Restaurant (Casual or To Go)
|La Loncherita
|Restaurant (Casual or To Go)
|Chick-fil-A Lynnwood Center
|Retail & Shopping (Fits in a Bag)
|Tienda Dulceria El Chavito
|Retail & Shopping (Fits in a Bag)
|Pawsitive Dreams Pet Store
|Retail & Shopping (Fits in a Bag)
|J Sweets
|Retail & Shopping (Fits in a Cart)
|Lynnwood Grocery Outlet
|Retail & Shopping (Fits in a Cart)
|Bella’s Voice
|Retail & Shopping (Make Room in the Trunk!)
|REI
|Retail & Shopping (Make Room in the Trunk!)
|DSW Alderwood
|Retail & Shopping (Make Room in the Trunk!)
|Alderwood Mall
|Retail Services
|Signarama Lynnwood
|Retail Services
|Dawns candy and cake supply
|Retail Services
|Dunn Lumber
|Senior Life
|Aegis Living
|Senior Life
|Destinations Lynnwood
|Senior Life
|Homage Senior Services
|Technology
|Super Charge Marketing
|Technology
|MWS Network Wiring Services
|Technology
|Kongsber Underwater Technology
|Technology
|TeamLogic IT
|Travel
|Anywhere But Here Travel Agency
|Travel
|Direct Travel / Travel with Alan
|Travel
|Admiral of the Fleet Cruise Center
