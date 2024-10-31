Best of Lynnwood finalists announced: Voting opens Friday, Nov. 1

The nominations are in for favorite businesses and nonprofits in Lynnwood — and those that do business in Lynnwood — and now it’s time to vote in the Best of Lynnwood contest, sponsored by the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce. Voting begins Friday, Nov. 1 and ends Monday, Dec. 2. Cast your votes at www.bestoflynnwood.com.

All winners will be featured in the Best of Lynnwood print magazine, produced by Lynnwood Today. For advertising opportunities in the Best of Lynnwood magazine, contact Advertising Sales Director Kathy Hashbarger at 425-773-7774 or kathy@myedmondsnews.com.

The nominees are: