Best of Lynnwood winners to be announced at Feb. 19 Lynnwood Chamber luncheon

Join the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce at its Wednesday, Feb. 19 luncheon when the winners of the 2024-2025 Best of Lynnwood contest winners will be unveiled — with 80-plus businesses and nonprofits vying for awards.

Guest presenter will be Nancy Leson, who served as a restaurant critic and food columnist for the Seattle Times, and as Food for Thought commentator for NPR member-station KNKX. These days she teaches cooking classes throughout Puget Sound, hosts international tours with the University of Washington Alumni Association and Bainbridge Island-based Earthbound Expeditions, and helps end hunger one loaf at a time with the non-profit baking brigade Community Loaves.