Betty Lou Gaeng: Writer, historian and genealogist loved a good mystery

Betty Lou (Deebach), Fussner, Gaeng

Betty Lou Deebach, also known as Fussner, Gaeng, passed away on April 17, 2023, at the age of 96 in Anchorage, Alaska. She was born on January 29, 1927, in Yakima, Washington. In 1949 Betty married John Fussner who was the father of her 5 children. Betty was a paralegal in her early career and later married Fred, a Commercial Fisherman in Alaska. After Fred’s passing, Betty turned to writing and research, which always meant so much to her. She continued writing through her 90s. Betty worked with the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association, the Edmonds Cemetery Board, the Edmonds Historical Museum, and the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society. She was also on the Board of Directors and Historian for The Ruffner Association, a genealogy family that gathered for reunions across the U.S., tracing their roots back to the 1600s.

Betty was a writer, historian, and genealogist who loved a good mystery. Her hobbies included traveling, reading, and good detective work when doing genealogy. Betty loved walking and traveling throughout the U.S.

Betty is survived by her daughter Marilyn Courtade (Tom), Rick Fussner (Lavonne), Julie Cutting (Dave), and Dan Fussner (Jeanne). She is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, sister Sally Nickell, and brother Don Deebach (Sharon). Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Walt and Marie Deebach, brothers Walt, Bob and Tom Deebach, husbands John Fussner and Fred Gaeng, and son Timothy Fussner.

Betty’s contributions to the community and her passion for writing and genealogy will always be remembered.