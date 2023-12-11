Betty Secord: Edmonds Food Bank volunteer enjoyed travel, golf and a good martini

Betty Secord

Betty Jeane Secord passed away peacefully at the age of 100 on December 2, 2023. Betty was born April 4, 1923 in Ellensburg, WA and was the only child of Earl Bascom Sackett and Flora Angy Ruth (Moore) Sackett. Betty graduated Class of ’41 from Queen Anne High School in Seattle. In 1942, she married her first husband, Philip M Morris and they had 6 children, 5 surviving. Betty married her second husband, Glenn S. Secord in 1955 and the couple made their home in Seattle with Glenn’s three boys and Betty’s five children. They were happily married until his passing in 1990. Betty then moved to downtown Edmonds where she lived for almost 30 years.

Betty was a life member of the Analia Chapter #112 Order of Eastern Star, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and the National Huguenot Society.

She enjoyed travel, golf, working at the Edmonds food bank, playing cards, causing mischief and a good martini.

Betty is survived by her children Philip Morris of Snohomish, Robert Morris of Arlington, Jo Ann Harris of Bellevue, Bette Thorstenson of Edmonds, Sara Bowser of Reno, NV, Paul Secord of Kirkland and Jay Secord of Redmond along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

No funeral service is planned. Donations can be made in honor of Betty to The Lighthouse for the Blind, Inc.