Bev Fisher: Her family was her greatest achievement in life

Bev Fisher, born to Ken and Grace Buckwalter July 1st, 1934, peacefully joined our Heavenly Father on June 5th, 2024 surrounded by family members and loved ones.

She and her husband Bill Fisher met at the University of Washington, were married in 1956 and built a wonderful life together that spanned 67 years.

Bev is also survived by her 4 children and their spouses: Bill Fisher and wife Josette Fisher, Shannon Wilner and husband Lee Wilner, Ken Fisher and wife Isabella Bezerra Fisher and Colleen Walden and husband Bryan Walden. Her legacy extends to her 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A comfort and joy to many, her greatest passions were investing in the lives of her family, her friends and her community. Not a day went by where Bev didn’t talk about how much her children and grandchildren meant to her – her family was arguably her greatest achievement in life. Her unwavering love, devotion, quiet strength and wisdom will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be held in July.