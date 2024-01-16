Beverly Elementary School hosting movie night for families Jan. 19

Beverly Elementary School’s Parent-Teacher Association is hosting a family movie night Jan. 19. The free event will feature Netflix’s 2023 animated film Leo at 6 p.m.

Event organizers encourage families to bring lawn chairs, inflatable mattresses and blankets. Snacks and water will be available for purchase, but outside food is also welcome.

Beverly Elementary School is located at 5221 168th St. S.W. Every student must be accompanied by a guardian.