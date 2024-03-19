Beverly Elementary School hosting cozy movie night for families March 22

Beverly Elementary School’s Parent-Teacher Association is hosting a family movie night March 22. The free event will feature 2018 animated comedy film Peter Rabbit at 6 p.m.

Event organizers encourage families to bring pajamas, lawn chairs, inflatable mattresses and blankets. Snacks and water will be available for purchase, but outside food is also welcome.

Beverly Elementary School is located at 5221 168th St. S.W. Every student must be accompanied by an adult guardian.