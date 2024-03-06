Beverly Elementary School PTA hosting MOD Pizza fundraiser March 10

Supporters of Beverly Elementary School can use their dough to give and get a pizza Sunday, March 10.

Through the fundraiser, 20% of sales are donated to the school’s PTA organization. To participate, use the checkout code MODGIVES20 anytime Sunday or show the flyer below.

Lynnwood’s MOD Pizza is open from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 19718 Highway 99, Building 4.