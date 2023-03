The Beverly Elementary Parent-Teacher Association invites everyone to come have fun at the “Big Dog Chuck-E-Cheese Party” on Friday, March 10 in Lynnwood.

Chuck E Cheese, located at 3717 196th St. S.W., Ste. 100, will donate 20% of of its counter sales on Friday from 3-9 p.m. Sales from the kiosks will not be eligible.