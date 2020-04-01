Beware of scams related to federal stimulus payments

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday sent out an alert noting that the federal government is seeing an increase in scams related to federal stimulus payments, including phone calls, text messages and emails phishing for information.

According to the chamber, the messaging includes variations of language such as “in order to receive your/your client’s stimulus payment via direct deposit, we need you to confirm the banking information.” The scammers are gathering that information via telephone or directing victims to click on a link that takes them to a website where they enter their banking information.

Here’s some important things to know:

– The government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money.

– The government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number.

If you spot a scam, tell the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint. The Washington State Office of the Attorney General also has information and resources for reporting scams.