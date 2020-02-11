Bicyclist hospitalized with minor injuries after DUI-related collision on 176th Street SW

One man is custody after he allegedly struck a bicyclist with his vehicle around 7 p.m. Monday night during a DUI-related traffic incident, according to Lynnwood police.

Police said the 38-year-old woman bicyclist was transported to the hospital for minor injuries after she was struck while riding her bike near the 176th Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West intersection. She was conscious and speaking when first responders arrived, police said.

The driver — a man in his 20s — was reportedly driving under the influence of an unspecified drug, said department spokesperson Joanna Small.

No road closures were reported.