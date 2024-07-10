Bicyclist sustains serious injuries after hit-and-run collision Tuesday

A bicyclist sustained serious injuries after being struck by a motorist on SR 524 near Cypress Way in Lynnwood Tuesday morning.

Washington State Patrol spokesperson Kelsey Harding reported that the bicyclist was immediately transported to Harborview Medical Center and has yet to be identified, though his injuries are not life-threatening.

The motorist, a 39-year old Bothell man, was heading west on State Road 524 at around 10:40 a.m. when he crossed the center line. The bicyclist had been heading east when he was struck by the vehicle, which veered onto the right shoulder of the road.

The driver fled the scene and was found soon after the crash with assistance from witnesses and the Lynnwood Police Department. Investigators believe drugs may have played a part in the collision. The motorist has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault, with other charges possible pending the outcome of the crash investigation.