Big E Ales hosting “Paints & Pints’ fundraiser June 7

Big E Ales is hosting a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its associated Out of the Darkness walks on Friday, June 7, at their Lynnwood brew pub.

Paints & Pints will give attendees the opportunity to take part in a unique painting class led by local artist Trina Sullivan while enjoying the atmosphere of the family-run brewery.

The all-ages event runs from 7 to 10 p.m.; cost is $30 (cash only). In addition, Big E Ales will donate $1 from every beer, cider or root beer sold during the event to the fundraiser.

Painting space is limited at the event; register by email at [email protected].

Big E Ales is located at 5030 208th St. S.W. Suite A in Lynnwood.