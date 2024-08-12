Big Lots stores closing in Lynnwood, statewide

Retailer Big Lots will be closing over 300 stores in 37 states, including its Lynnwood location.

The Big Lots store at 5710 196th St. S.W. has signs announcing discounts of 5% to 25%, and picked-over inventory is scattered on almost-bare shelves. A steady stream of shoppers come and go, with no one really getting more than a handful of items.

A cashier said the store will shut down in September, but no one really knows a firm date.

Asked if she was eligible to work at another Big Lots, she said the nearest one that employees can go to is in Marysville. “But no one wants to drive that far,” she said. Instead, she said she’ll find another job elsewhere.