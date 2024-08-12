Big Lots stores closing in Lynnwood, statewide

Posted: August 11, 2024 12 Photo: The Big Lots store at 5710 196th St. SW, in Lynnwood has signs announcing discounts of 5% to 25%.
Retailer Big Lots will be closing over 300 stores in 37 states, including its Lynnwood location.

The Big Lots store at 5710 196th St. S.W. has signs announcing discounts of 5% to 25%, and picked-over inventory is scattered on almost-bare shelves. A steady stream of shoppers come and go, with no one really getting more than a handful of items.

A cashier said the store will shut down in September, but no one really knows a firm date.
Asked if she was eligible to work at another Big Lots, she said the nearest one that employees can go to is in Marysville.  “But no one wants to drive that far,” she said. Instead, she said she’ll find another job elsewhere.
Owing to decreasing sales and the threat of bankruptcy looming, the Ohio-based discount retailer is closing underperforming stores.
In addition to the store in Lynnwood, 17 more Washington stores will close:

1650 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham

14907 4th Ave. S.W., Burien

17307 S.E. 272nd St., Covington

6727 Evergreen Way, Everett

1301 W. Meeker St., Kent

1515 Marvin Rd. N.E., Lacey

5401 100th St. S.W., Ste. 102, Lakewood

2815 Capital Mall Dr. S.W., Olympia

1940 E 1st St., Port Angeles

3399 Bethel Rd. S.E., Port Orchard

120 31st Ave. S.E., Puyallup

14215 S.E. Petrovitsky Rd., Renton

1743 George Washington Way, Richland

9612 N. Newport Highway, Spokane

1414 72nd St., Tacoma

2100b S.E. 164th Ave., Ste. E, Vancouver

151 Easy Way, Wenatchee

— Story and photos by David Carlos

