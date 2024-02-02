Bike helmet giveaways at South County Fire Hilltop Station open house Feb. 8

South County Fire is hosting a Neighborhood Night Open House on Thursday, Feb. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Hilltop Fire Station 22, 20510 Damson Rd., Lynnwood.

Drop by the fire station any time during this free event for fun activities including:

– Meet your firefighters

– See a fire truck

– Learn hands-only CPR

Free bike helmets will also be available while supplies last.

The Hilltop Fire Station is part of South County Fire’s network of 15 neighborhood fire stations, working together and backed by regional resources to serve nearly 300,000 residents across southwest Snohomish County.

Learn more about this and other upcoming South County Fire events at www.southsnofire.org.