Bike2Health classes, rides in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace this summer

Are you and your family looking for ways to strengthen your bike riding skills, in need of some bicycle tips and want to learn more about bicycle maintenance?

Join the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace for a Bike2Health class or bike ride this summer.

Pre-registration required for all classes at www.cascade.org/bike2health.

Saturday, June 9: Fix-a-Flat Class(Maintenance Demonstration & Presentation)

Taking place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace. In this class, learn this simple and important skill to minimize delays the next time you get a flat. Instructors will take the mystery out of wheel and tire removal, patching a tube, and putting it all back together. This demonstration-only class also covers some of the causes of flat tires and how to best avoid and prevent them.

Sunday, June 24: Back to Basics Adult Riding Class

Taking place from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace. In this class, expand your bike handling skills while learning with others who are near your skill level. This class is for riders who already know how to ride but who need additional practice. Most students either have recently learned how to ride for the first time or already know how to ride but have not ridden a bike in a number of years. The class allows you to practice bike-handling techniques and culminates in a ride in the park to solidify what we’ve learned by riding on low-traffic streets nearby. This class is for adults only.

Saturday, June 30: Intro to Bike Commuting Presentation

Taking place from 2-3 p.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. This class covers the basics of biking for commuting and utility trips. Topics include selecting a bicycle and making basic fit adjustments, riding safely and comfortably, planning your bike route, and clothing, helmets, and gear.

Saturday, July 28: Maintenance for Everyday Riders Presentation

Taking place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. SW, Lynnwood. This demonstration-only class is an overview of the basics of bike maintenance. In this class, you will learn about braking and shifting systems and how to perform routine maintenance on those systems.

Summer & Fall Family Rides

The whole family is invited to participate in exploring local neighborhood routes and destinations. These rides emphasize safety, fun, and learning to be a predictable rider while navigating around common destinations.

Sept. 12 – Lynnwood 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 – Mountlake 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 – Edmonds 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 – Mountlake 9 a.m.

Oct. 21 – Lynnwood 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 – Edmonds 3:30 p.m.