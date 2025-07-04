‘Binda’s Ball:’ Lynnwood Councilmember Josh Binda launches reelection campaign

Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda held the “Binda’s Ball” on June 29 at his Lynnwood apartment complex, launching his reelection campaign with food, drinks and a 360 camera.

The now 25-year-old Lynnwood councilmember is seeking reelection to Council Position 3. He was first elected to the post,at age 21, making history as the youngest African American to be elected in Washington state history and one of the youngest politicians nationally.

He is being challenged in the November general election by political new comer Tyler Hall.

Born in Rhode Island to Liberian immigrants, Binda moved to Lynnwood in 2012, where he set roots and has lived ever since.

Binda spoke of mistakes he made when he was younger and how he has grown and learned since then, and that his commitment to the community is stronger than ever.

In 2023, Lynnwood resident Diodato Boucsieguez initiated a campaign to have Binda removed from his council position, citing multiple issues, including Binda’s conduct during and absence from council meetings.

The Public Disclosure Commission fined Binda for using $2,913.09 of his campaign funds for personal use. He was also fined for two instances of failing to submit financial disclosure paperwork required by state law.

Binda was ordered to pay the full $1,250 owed or face an additional $300 penalty after a July 2023 hearing for failing to pay his fines.

Additionally, Binda received negative public feedback for filming a promotional video promotion in the council chambers— a violation of Lynnwood’s municipal code. He also made local headlines for posting a shirtless photo on social media to promote his “Love Conquers All” speaking tour. He spoke at middle schools, high schools and colleges throughout the state, earning $20,000 for the tour.

Binda denied the accusations of using his position for financial gain; He later signed a settlement agreement with the City of Lynnwood confirming the offense, but said it was a result of ignorance rather than malice.

The NAACP of Snohomish County conducted an investigation into the city’s treatment of Binda and determined he was unfairly targeted because of his race and age.

A statement from Binda said the attempt to recall him was a targeted effort to damage his position as the youngest person of color to be elected in Washington state history.

In January 2025, Boucsieguez challenged Binda’s legitimacy again, alleging he didn’t live in Lynnwood. If true, this would disqualify him from serving on the council. In April 2025, Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell dismissed the challenge.

Binda said Saturday he was proud of his supporters because they represent marginalized voices.

Speaker Kristina Berverlin, a Binda volunteer and supporter since his first campaign, said his voice on the council is devoted to the people he serves.

Sheley Secrest, conference president of the NAACP of Washington, Oregon and Alaska, said the Lynnwood election is reflective of other races in the country, where a candidate of color is challenging the “status quo.” She said she was “making certain that we’ve got our local leader who’s been able to dismantle power and shift it back into the hands of the people.”

“You are stepping into this power position that we have asked you to step into; we’re demanding that you agitate unapologetically,” Secrest said. “And when you step into those rooms, know that you’re bringing in the voice of us and our people.”

To learn more about Binda, visit his campaign website at www.joshbindaforall.com.