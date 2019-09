Play a few games of BINGO and meet everyone at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, Sept. 10 luncheon. Bring a prize for extra visibility.

Registrations are due Sept. 4 for the meeting, which will run from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. S.W.

Register here