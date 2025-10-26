Birding backpacks available at Edmonds Library

Pilchuck Audubon Society has provided five birding backpacks for checkout at the Edmonds Library. Each backpack contains one pair of adult binoculars and one pair of kids’ binoculars plus books about birds. Check out a backpack and head to the Edmonds Marsh or the Edmonds Fishing Pier to see interesting birds. You can find out more about Pilchuck Audubon Society at www.pilchuckaudubon.org.

Edmonds Library check-out policies for the backpacks are as follows:

Borrowers must have a valid and current Sno-Isle Library card as well as a phone number to contact the borrower.

Backpacks can be checked out for two weeks. All items are expected to be inside the backpack upon return to the library.

Patrons can call or talk to librarians at the Edmonds Library to put their name on the holds list. These backpacks will not be available to checkout at, or return to, other branches of Sno-Isle.

When the bag is available, the backpack will be held for the patron for three days. If the backpack is then unclaimed, the next person in line will be contacted.

Patrons cannot renew the loan of the backpack. If no one is on the waitlist, then the patron can re-check out the backpack in the branch with a librarian on the due date.

These holds or checkouts will not be visible on the library website.

Each backpack contains the following:

1) Two pairs of binoculars in cases (one youth and one adult)

2) Birds of the Puget Sound Region Field Guide by Dennis Paulson et al.

3) Audubon Birding Adventures for Kids by Elissa Wolfson and Margaret Barker

4) Ruby’s Birds by Mya Thompson and Claudia Dávila

5) Birding in Snohomish County & Camano Island by Pilchuck Audubon Society

6) Laminated guide for using binoculars

7) Pilchuck Audubon brochure