Birds and Brews event at Salish Sea Boathouse in Edmonds Nov. 12

Meet Audubon Washington and the Pilchuck Audubon Society for a Birds & Brews event from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Salish Sea Brewing Boathouse in Edmonds. The theme is protecting Puget Sound’s coastal birds.

According to an announcement, this casual gathering is aimed at bringing conservationists together who care about protecting Puget Sound’s coastal habitats in a changing climate. It’s part of a larger Audubon Around the Sound community engagement tour, featuring speakers, field trips and community events around Puget Sound this fall.

There will be lite bites and a chance to chat with other folks interested in birds and habitat.

Salish Sea Brewing Boathouse is located at 180 W. Dayton St., Suite 102, Edmonds.