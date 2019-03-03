Black bear in rehab at Lynnwood PAWS after surgery for broken pelvis

While most American Black Bears in Washington are in their dens in early December, a 260-lb. female bear on the Kitsap Peninsula was coping with a fractured pelvis and fighting for her life.

Now, she is safely recovering from major surgery, at PAWS in Lynnwood, the sole permitted rehabilitation facility for American Black Bears in Washington state. Her prognosis for release back to the wild looks good.

“Since surgery, the bear is continuing to make gradual improvement and is increasing her activity level,” said Dr. Nicki Rosenhagen, the PAWS Wildlife Veterinarian overseeing her care. “At this point, the only indication the bear suffered an injury is the large shaved area on her hip and leg where the healing incision is located.”

“The bear owes her new lease on life to a team of animal experts who said, ‘Yes’ when asked for help,” said Jennifer Convy, Director of PAWS Wildlife Center. “While PAWS provides veterinary and rehabilitation care to more than 250 wildlife species, the nature of the fractures in an animal of this size and the importance of maintaining the birth canal in a female required the skill of specialty trained veterinary surgeons and a much larger operating room.”

PAWS is a private non-profit organization located in Lynnwood, with a satellite adoption center called PAWS Cat City in Seattle’s University District. Since 1967, PAWS has been a champion for animals—rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife, sheltering and adopting homeless cats and dogs, and educating people to make a better world for animals and people.

On Dec. 2, 2018, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife received a report of a bear who had been hit by a car on the Kitsap Peninsula. Fish and Wildlife officers were unable to locate the animal during an initial search and it took the use of trained Karelian bear dogs before the officers were able to locate and immobilize the bear. The primary officer involved in the rescue said the bear appeared to be using all four legs but was moving slower than expected. A brief examination by the officers on-site found that the bear appeared to be in otherwise excellent health, so a call was made to the PAWS Wildlife Center.

“Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife appreciates the staff at PAWS Wildlife Center for their skill, knowledge, discipline, and ethics in the rehabilitation of wildlife,” said Nicholas Jorg, WDFW Police Officer. “By working together, we create success for individual animals that previously would not have had a chance. These individuals create awareness of the difficulties faced by wild animals in our communities.”

At the Lynnwood-based PAWS Wildlife Center, a 365-days-a-year hospital specializing in the care of sick and injured wildlife, the female bear received a physical examination and x-rays, which revealed multiple rib and pelvic fractures.

In the following days, Dr. John Huckabee, PAWS Veterinary Program Manager, contacted a number of local veterinary specialists and was able to put together a team of professionals from Woodland Park Zoo and the Veterinary Specialty Center of Seattle. Both organizations were willing to donate their time, facility and skills to help this bear.

The zoo provided the surgical facility, radiology, the assistance of two highly trained veterinary technicians, and the use of their ambulance to safely transport the bear to and from the zoo.

A board-certified surgeon and a team of veterinary technicians from Veterinary Speciality Center performed the surgery to repair the fractured pelvis.

A board-certified radiologist from Veterinary Specialty Center evaluated the x-rays and performed an abdominal ultrasound to determine the bear’s reproductive status.

On Dec. 13, the PAWS veterinary team immobilized the bear and prepared her for transport to the zoo for surgery. WPZ’s ambulance is outfitted with a fully functioning anesthesia machine, which allowed the veterinary team to keep the bear safely anesthetized during transport.

“Saving wildlife takes more than a single organization. It takes a vital community — all of us — to save wild animals and their wild places,” said Director of Animal Health at Woodland Park Zoo Dr. Darin Collins. “As a conservation institution, Woodland Park Zoo plays an important role in caring for wildlife at the zoo and helping to ensure the future of wildlife in urban and natural environments. We look forward to a full recovery of this bear.”

After arrival at the zoo, additional x-rays were taken for pre-operative assessment and the bear was prepared for surgery. It took the efforts of three veterinarians and six veterinary technicians from the three groups to monitor her anesthesia and vital signs and secure the pelvic fragments into proper alignment with two metal plates.

Following surgery, post-operative x-rays were taken to verify the alignment of the pelvis, and the veterinary radiologist performed an abdominal ultrasound post operatively. The purpose of the ultrasound was to determine if the bear was pregnant and to evaluate abdominal organs for any signs of internal trauma related to the incident. The ultrasound did not show any evidence of trauma to organs. The bear did appear to have been pregnant, but no fetal heartbeat was found at that time and a viable fetus was not identified.

Fortunately, there was no evidence of infection in the uterus and the team agreed that further intervention was not necessary. The bear was returned to PAWS in the ambulance that evening and recovered in a straw bed in a secure enclosure. PAWS veterinary staff monitored her closely to ensure she recovered from anesthesia safely. That same evening, she was standing and gingerly using all four legs, which was great news.

By New Year’s Day, the bear was eating and walking between periods of sleep. On Jan. 16, the PAWS care team, along with Garneau and McKvleen, examined the bear to ensure proper healing.

“We were all happy with her progress,” Rosenhagen said. “It was important to get an up-close look to ensure the incision was healing and there was no sign of infection. We also checked range of motion and that also looked good.”

Since that optimistic re-check in mid-January, Rosenhagen said the bear has been “quietly healing” and her leg use appears to be “nearly normal.”

Each day, the PAWS rehabilitation staff prepares a diet of dog food, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and a variety of proteins. For additional enrichment, the food is hidden inside greenery and cardboard structures so she can scratch and forage. The patient has access to two enclosures. A guillotine door is engaged to close the bear off into one enclosure while the other is cleaned and stocked with fresh straw and greenery. The team keeps a close watch over the patient on large video monitors and every effort is made to minimize noise and other human disturbances.

“She’s very curious and we enjoy watching her explore her habitat when new enrichment items are added in her enclosure, ” said PAWS Wildlife Rehabilitator Lauren Caruso.

“This bear’s resilience and the heroic effort of the PAWS Wildlife Center, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Woodland Park Zoo, and the Veterinary Specialty Center have provided her the best hope for a second chance at a life in the wild,” Convy said. “The PAWS veterinary and rehabilitation staff is optimistic she’ll make a full recovery and will be released back to the wild this spring.”

— Story and photos courtesy of PAWS