Black heritage celebrated at 32nd annual Nubian Jam

Phyllis Talley and Friends was the featured musical artist.
Nubian Jam co-emcee Delon Lewis.
Pa Bobo Jobarteh performs music of Gambia.
Attorney Mary Anderson speaks about the importance of “Using Your Voice.”
A woman and her dog enjoy the music.
Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle’s Ebony “Frisco Kid” (left) and Lenny Howze (right) show Lift Every Voice Legacy founder Donnie Griffin (center) a non-loaded display of a historic weapon. Learn more about Buffalo Soldiers here.
Youth warm up for the popular basketball competition.
Nubian Jam committee member Jemyah Reed (left) and Danvonique Reed, president of the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee, celebrate with Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda (center).
Everett Police Officer Tessalyn Sutton shares information with attendees.
Project Girl CEO Olympia Edwards (left) joins Project Girl mentee volunteers.
Duncan works to line his colors up.
TG4Creations owner Tanisha Grayson holds one of her handmade custom designs.
ACCESS Project founder Wally Webster is joined by co-emcee and Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Steve Woodard.
Alliance for Gun Responsibility resource team (L-R) Janet Smith, Dean Olson, Taylor, Jes, and Coordinator Alex Castro.

The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee sponsored the 32nd annual Nubian Jam Saturday at Everett’s Forest Park. One of the longest-running community celebrations in Snohomish County, the event featured music and dance performances and speeches along with youth-empowering activities that included a three-on-three basketball tournament and games.

There were also vendors offering a range of wares for sale, along with organizational booths providing information on topics ranging from health and wellness, to domestic violence services to gun responsibility.

The mission of the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is to acknowledge and celebrate Black heritage by educating communities about the African American culture to promote racial harmony. Saturday’s event was attended by hundreds of people from numerous cities and several states.

Event sponsors included the Inatai Foundation, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, City of Everett, Snohomish County-Office of Social Justice, Community Transit, YMCA of Snohomish County, DEIC Mountlake Terrace, Everett Community College, Sno Isle Food Co-op, Sound Transit and the Verdant Health Commission.

— Story and photos by Misha Carter

