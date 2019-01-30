Black Lives Matter at School events planned for Edmonds, Lynnwood Feb. 4-8

A Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action is being planned at several locations in Edmonds and Lynnwood Feb. 4-8. According to organizers, the meetings are a teacher-, staff-, student-, family- and community-led effort described as an intergenerational collaboration for change. The events include:

Feb. 4 — Black Lives Matter in Edmonds. Community panel of students, educators, community members and activists. Edmonds Library, 650 Main St., 5:30-7 p.m.

Feb. 5 — Speak Your Truth. Learn how the imbalance of power and privilege impacts the black community. Beverly Elementary School, 5221 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood, 5:30-7 p.m.

Feb. 6 — Art in Action: Community Celebration. Celebrate black lives through the arts. Bring a dish to share for a potluck dinner. Meadowdale High School, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood, 5:30-7 p.m.

Feb. 7 — Teacher Truth & Planning Time. Lesson planning and support time for educators to learn what it looks like for black lives to matter in the classroom. Maplewood Parent Co-op, 8500 200th St. S.W., Edmonds, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 — Moving Forward. Opportunity to discuss actions steps for continuing the need to make black lives matter in Edmonds. Meadowdale Elementary, 6505 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood, 5:30-7 p.m.

For more information, email [email protected]