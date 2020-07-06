Blackout Tuesday Protest scheduled for July 7 at Lynnwood City Hall

Community members are invited to attend a Blackout Tuesday Protest aimed at exploring ways “to continue the fight against racial injustice,” starting at 5 p.m. July in front of Lynnwood City Hall.

The event will be hosted by The African Village, a Seattle-based cultural gift shop, and will include a march around the city hall block from 44th Avenue West to 194th Street Southwest, up 46th Avenue West to 188th Street Southwest, and looping back around to city hall.

The event will also feature speakers on the Black Lives Matter movement, education reform, and how the community can implement changes for people of color. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and bring signs.

According to city spokesperson Julie Moore, the rally is city sanctioned and Mayor Nicola Smith will also be in attendance and speaking.

A pre-rally will begin at 4 p.m. in the city hall parking lot. Lynnwood City Hall is located at 19100 44th Ave. W.

For more information about the Blackout Tuesday Protest, visit the event’s Facebook page.