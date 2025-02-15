Blood donations sought to offset winter weather cancellations

As winter weather continues to hit the Pacific Northwest, cancellation of blood drives and donor appointments continues to rise. According to Bloodworks Northwest, last week’s snow caused the cancellation of eight drives and close to 400 donor appointments around Western Washington.

Given this is coming during a Code Red emergency blood shortage, Bloodworks Northwest is asking everyone eligible and feeling healthy to fill appointments to give blood in support of local patients, especially Type O blood and platelet donors, the most common type.

For the greater Pacific Northwest, details on locations, times, dates, and how to sign up can be found:

– By phone 800-398-7888

– Online at www.bloodworksnw.org

– Via the app: Text bwapp to 999-777 to download the Bloodworks App.