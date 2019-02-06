Blood supplies ‘critically low’ as weather keeps donors home

As many people stay home because of snow and ice, donations at Bloodworks Northwest Lynnwood Donor Center have become “critically low,” officials said.

Patients don’t take a snow day and the need for blood donations remains constant, the center said. Bloodworks is urging the community to help make up for the loss of hundreds of donations by donating at one of their centers or blood drives. A single donation takes less than an hour and can help up to three patients.

Donation appointments can be set up at BloodworksNW.org or by texting “bloodapp” to 91985 to download the Bloodworks app.

Bloodworks Northwest Lynnwood Donor Center is located at 19723 WA-99 F, Lynnwood.