Bloodworks announces new pop-up blood donor center in Lynnwood

Bloodworks is teaming up with several community partners to host new pop-up blood donor centers throughout the region, including one at the Lynnwood Stake Center 1st Cultural Hall at 17321 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

Bloodworks has implemented increased safety and social distancing measures in compliance with all local and state recommendations to ensure that the critical act of donation experience is as safe and pleasant as possible. All donors are required to wear masks or face coverings at their donation appointment. Bring your own mask or face covering. For more information, visit bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus.

To make your appointment for this pop-up center, visit BloodworksNW.org or call 800-398-7888. Have a question? Email Bloodworks.