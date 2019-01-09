Blue C Sushi restaurant abruptly shuts down

Blue C Sushi, which has a location in Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall, abruptly closed all seven branches including five in the Seattle area due to financial problems, according to a memo the company emailed to employees Sunday night after dinner service. That’s according to a report from our online news partner The Seattle Times.

Financial records filed with the King County Superior Court and the state Department of Revenue indicated Madison Holdings Inc., Blue C Sushi’s parent company, had a history of falling behind on its taxes, owing $194,957 as recently as 2016, The Times said.

Several employees came to work their lunch shift Monday only to find the doors locked. In an email, Blue C Sushi told employees to come to designated Starbucks to pick up their final paychecks later this week. In an internal memo obtained by The Seattle Times, management advised employees to “deposit it promptly.”

You can read more in The Times story.