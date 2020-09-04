Board members sought to help establish new Snohomish County public health foundation

Board member applications are now open for a new Sound Foundation for Public Health aimed at providing support funding for priorities identified in community health assessments, community health improvement plans, and/or emerging public health issues in Snohomish County. Selected board members will be involved with the final creation and formation of the foundation.

A primary focus of the foundation will be to fund Snohomish Health District programs in alignment with the purpose, either through philanthropic fundraising or targeted grant writing. The foundation will also look for opportunities to support other organizations doing complementary work in the community in the future.

In December 2019, the Snohomish Health District’s Board of Health supported the formation of an ad hoc committee to develop recommendations for establishing a public health foundation. The committee met seven times from April through July 2020, and recommendations were presented to the full Board in August for consideration.

On Aug. 11, 2020, the Board of Health unanimously voted to approve a resolution expressing its support for the formation of a public health foundation. They acknowledged that there is a public benefit to supporting the creation of a nonprofit that is focused on addressing unmet needs and funding gaps in public health priorities.

The ad hoc committee is seeking community members who are committed to public health and interested in being a founding member of the new board. The initial foundation board will have five to seven members, but once formed, the board can elect to appointment a maximum of 11 voting members.

Interested applicants must reside or work in Snohomish County, or show evidence of special interest in public health needs within Snohomish County.

While the new board will elect its officers, the founding board members should be able to fulfill one or more of the following:

Have a solid understanding of current and potential public health issues in and around Snohomish County.

Know how a nonprofit organization functions, including budgets and funding matters.

Possess strong communication skills for outreach and networking needed to secure funding for local health priorities.

Ability to advocate about complex public policy issues and the value of public health.

Committed to ensuring the success and sustainability of the foundation and public health programs in Snohomish County.

Those interested can apply online at www.snohd.org/foundation, or by contacting Heather Thomas at 425-339-8688 or hthomas@snohd.org to request an application packet. All materials must be submitted and received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24. Finalists may be invited to participate in a short interview in early October.