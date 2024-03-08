Board of Fire Commissioners to hold public hearing on benefit charge renewal

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing March 19 to discuss a resolution to seek renewal of the benefit charge in the August 6 primary election.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Avenue South, Everett, according to a news release.

Community members can attend in person or remotely using Zoom to learn more and provide comments. Zoom login instructions are posted on the South County Fire website here.

The benefit charge was approved by South County Fire voters in 2020 to provide a more fair and balanced way to fund crucial emergency services. Unlike levies based on a property’s assessed value, the benefit charge is based on a building’s size, risks and hazards.

Industrial and commercial properties with higher risk pay more than residential properties. That’s because it takes fewer firefighters and fire engines to put out a fire in a house than a large commercial structure.

With the benefit charge, the maximum fire levy is reduced. The benefit charge is set each year by the Board of Fire Commissioners. In 2024, the owner of a 2,000-square-foot home paid a fire benefit charge of $71.64, which amounts to $1.27 total increase over four years.

Seniors, disabled people and low-income households maintain any current exemptions they have through the county. There is also a discount for fire alarms and sprinkler systems.

The benefit charge does not apply to the City of Edmonds, which receives emergency services through a contract with South County Fire.

More information about the benefit charge is available on the South County Fire website.