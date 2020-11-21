Body found behind college building Thursday identified as man missing since Oct. 16

The body of a man found behind an Edmonds College building Thursday, Nov. 19 was identified Friday as 29-year-old Sawyer West, who had been reported missing after leaving a care facility in Edmonds Oct. 16.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said that West, of Snohomish, died by suicide.

Lynnwood police responded to the Edmonds College Cedar Building — located in the 7000 block of 196th Street Southwest — after a campus maintenance worker reported finding West’s body.

Police had initiated a statewide search for West after he reportedly left his personal belongings at the facility and had not been heard from since.