Body of Lynnwood woman missing in Columbia River located near Crescent Bar

The body of a Lynnwood woman reported missing last week by family in Central Washington was discovered early Friday morning, July 24, on the Columbia River shoreline, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Christa Gerard, a 43-year-old Lynnwood resident, was reported missing Thursday night by family she was staying with in a condo in Crescent Bar. Family told authorities Gerard left to go float in the river using a floating tube and did not return, said sheriff’s office spokesperson officer Kyle Foreman.

The search for Gerard began at 11 p.m. Thursday, with no success. Her body was discovered at 8 a.m. Friday morning by a family member who was part of the search team, Foreman said.

Gerard wasn’t wearing a life vest. No foul play is suspected, Foreman added.

An autopsy will be performed by the Grant County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death. A toxicology report is also being performed, but Foreman said the results could take several weeks.