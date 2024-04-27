Bonnie Jean Sullivan-Foote: Celebration of Life May 17 in Shoreline

Bonnie Jean Sullivan-Foote

Bonnie Jean Sullivan-Foote, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in Shoreline, WA. Bonnie was born to Harvey W. Burley and Gladys R. Reece in Sedro Wolley, WA on April 10, 1932. She was preceded in death by Jim Sullivan, Randy Sullivan, Marc Sullivan and Frank Foote.

Frank and Bonnie moved to Cristwood Park in 2017 and enjoyed making new friends in this welcoming community. Bonnie will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loyal friend whose infectious spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.

Bonnie is survived by four children; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister and extended family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 17 beginning at 1pm. The celebration will be held at Cristwood Park, located at 345 N 190th St Shoreline, WA 98133.

In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to a charity of your choice.

Bonnie’s memory will forever be cherished

by those who were fortunate enough to know her.

May she rest in peace.