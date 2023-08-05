Bookmobile to stop at Lincoln Way Apartments Aug. 7

Sno-Isle Libraries’ Bookmobile will be making a stop at Lincoln Way Apartments, 2721 Lincoln Way, Lynnwood, from 3-4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.

Bookmobile community stops allow those without reliable access to a local library to get a library card, pick up their holds, return materials, browse the collection and connect with Sno-Isle Libraries staff and resources.

This library on wheels will revisit the area on Aug. 21 at the same time.

For more information on the Bookmobile’s upcoming stops and resources, visit Sno-Isle’s website.