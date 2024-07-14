Bothell man taken to Harborview after Saturday night motorcycle crash at Interstate 405 exit off I-5

A 21-year-old Bothell man was transported to Harborview Medical Center Saturday night after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into ditch and caught fire at the Interstate 405 exit off southbound I-5 near Lynnwood, the Washington State Patrol said.

Ocean Oglesby was headed southbound at about 9:15 p.m. when his motorcycle left the roadway at the Interstate 405 exit off I-5, struck a ditch and “became engulfed in flames,” the state patrol said in its report. Oglesby was ejected and both he and the motorcycle came to rest in a ditch on the right shoulder of the roadway.

Following the crash, the southbound I-5 ramp to I-405 was fully blocked until early Sunday morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.